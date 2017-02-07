A drug deal, shots and a teen dealer's 14-year-old friend is dead
Joseph A. Slobodzian has been a reporter for the Inquirer since 1982 and has covered a variety of beats, including the New Jersey Statehouse and state government, federal courts and agencies, and, since 2008, Philadelphia's criminal justice system. "He was my best friend, like my little brother," Matteucci testified Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|3 hr
|Matt DiGuilio
|5
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|23 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Josh Duggar reportedly paid porn star for sex (Aug '15)
|23 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|11
|Tom Kline @ Sixers, first row next to visiting ...
|Tue
|Tony G
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Tue
|Tony G
|827
|Real estate investor Equus leaving Center City ...
|Tue
|Linda Camac
|1
|2nd Boyfriend of Ex-Dominatrix Dies Strangely (Sep '11)
|Mon
|Dom Phart
|14
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC