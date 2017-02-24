901 N. Penn St., Unit R2203, Philadelphia, Pa., 19123 | TREND image via Zillow
The once proclaimed "up-and-coming neighborhood" of Northern Liberties has proved over the past two decades that it's here to stay. Once pockmarked with abandoned factories and dated rowhomes, the area has transformed itself into a hip town of trendy bars, restaurants, and cafes and has easily become a millennial's dream spot to someday call home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Philly Harm Reduction 6.5
|11 min
|Hydroshot
|554
|Judge: Only 1 Cosby accuser can testify at sex ...
|1 hr
|Chris
|1
|Chief Judge Simandle is a Fraud
|Thu
|Victim
|1
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Feb 22
|Mayor SLEAZYJimmy...
|7
|Chi Lites Record Company Child Trust Fund Theft
|Feb 21
|Chi Lites Story
|1
|Best Casual Encounters Sites
|Feb 21
|Richard
|1
|University of Pennsylvania EVICTS The Fresh Gro...
|Feb 21
|Danielle D Elia
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC