7 arrested in Carlisle heroin bust
CARLISLE, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.-Carlisle police announced Thursday seven men were arrested and over $33,000 worth of heroin seized in connection to heroin trafficking in Cumberland County. Police arrested Tyfeek Carter, of Philadelphia; Quasim Presley, of Philadelphia; Thomas Beal, of Philadelphia; Reginald Brown, of Philadelphia; Alex Nelms, of Carlisle; Christopher Weiss, of Carlisle; and Gerald Anderson III, of Harrisburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|2 hr
|red blood relative
|71
|Anthony (Tony) McDonald wanted for first degree...
|9 hr
|Susan
|1
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|11 hr
|Toesucker
|838
|Hospital ratings sometimes conflict and confuse...
|Wed
|silly rabbit
|1
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Feb 14
|W Crosby
|6
|Review: Adviser Valerie Morrison - Psychic Medium (Jun '13)
|Feb 13
|smelly gypsy
|5
|Study: Smoking May Help Treat Schizophrenia
|Feb 12
|Philadelphia is t...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC