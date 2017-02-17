2-Year-Old Child Struck in Hit-and-Ru...

2-Year-Old Child Struck in Hit-and-Run in Ambler

The 2-year-old child was crossing the road on South Main Street near Bannockburn Avenue around 4:45 p.m. Saturday when he or she was struck by a vehicle, police said. The vehicle then continued northbound on South Main Street.

