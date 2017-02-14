1147 N. 4th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123 | Photos: Daniel Sandoval, The Somers Team
One of the finest examples of that style in the city, a spacious, bi-level corner penthouse condo in Northern Liberties' Cigar Factory, is now on the market. Its chic factor is through the wood-beamed, steel-supported roof, enhanced by exposed ductwork and brick walls, a spiral staircase and a super-sleek Eurostyle kitchen in the open main living space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Jehovah's Witness elders fail to report sex...
|53 min
|RedhorseWoman
|19
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|7 hr
|W Crosby
|6
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|9 hr
|Tony G
|835
|Review: Adviser Valerie Morrison - Psychic Medium (Jun '13)
|22 hr
|smelly gypsy
|5
|Study: Smoking May Help Treat Schizophrenia
|Sun
|Philadelphia is t...
|5
|Miguel O. Gaitan of 1452 Van Kirk street is a o...
|Feb 11
|Philadelphia is t...
|5
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|Feb 11
|Philadelphia is t...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC