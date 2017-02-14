1147 N. 4th St., Philadelphia, Pa. 19123 | Photos: Daniel Sandoval, The Somers Team

One of the finest examples of that style in the city, a spacious, bi-level corner penthouse condo in Northern Liberties' Cigar Factory, is now on the market. Its chic factor is through the wood-beamed, steel-supported roof, enhanced by exposed ductwork and brick walls, a spiral staircase and a super-sleek Eurostyle kitchen in the open main living space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.