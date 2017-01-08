WXPN Bowie Day will return this Tuesd...

WXPN Bowie Day will return this Tuesday, January 10th

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

This Tuesday, January 10th, will be the one-year anniversary of David Bowie 's passing and, once again, XPN will take the day to pay tribute to his music, playing all Bowie starting at 7 a.m. This will include all the hits, deep cuts, live tracks, David Dye's 1997 World Cafe session with David Bowie, and a special on Kids Corner featuring selections from Let All The Children Boogie: A Tribute To David Bowie, a compilation featuring Ted Leo, Gina Chavez, Rhett Miller, Antibalas and more to benefit the It Gets Better Project . This comes in the midst of the week-long, city-wide Philadelphia Loves Bowie event, which kicked off Friday and was made official via a proclamation from Mayor Jim Kenney .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 14 hr RamapoU 815
News Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ... Sat Kymberlyn 1
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Fri mee 21
ACME Markets CHEATS shoppers Jan 6 Joe sheridan 1
Gloucester Township Mayor Dave Mayer makes Hist... Jan 6 Leaving NJ 1
George Norcross Wikileaks Jan 5 George 1
George E. Norcross Influences Judges Jan 5 Pam 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,705 • Total comments across all topics: 277,734,236

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC