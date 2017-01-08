WXPN Bowie Day will return this Tuesday, January 10th
This Tuesday, January 10th, will be the one-year anniversary of David Bowie 's passing and, once again, XPN will take the day to pay tribute to his music, playing all Bowie starting at 7 a.m. This will include all the hits, deep cuts, live tracks, David Dye's 1997 World Cafe session with David Bowie, and a special on Kids Corner featuring selections from Let All The Children Boogie: A Tribute To David Bowie, a compilation featuring Ted Leo, Gina Chavez, Rhett Miller, Antibalas and more to benefit the It Gets Better Project . This comes in the midst of the week-long, city-wide Philadelphia Loves Bowie event, which kicked off Friday and was made official via a proclamation from Mayor Jim Kenney .
