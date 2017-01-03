Writers unite to focus on challenges to freedom
On May 17, 1838, the writer and activist Angelina Grimk took to the stage at Pennsylvania Hall to give a keynote speech at the Antislavery Convention of American Women. As she spoke, thousands of men mustered outside on the corner of Sixth and Race, enraged that a white woman was speaking in public solidarity with the black men and women by her side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Supreme Auto Service (Nov '15)
|3 min
|Your life saver
|3
|Another TOSSED lawsuit by Norcross controlled J...
|1 hr
|Matt
|1
|Anthony E McDONALD WANTED FOR FIRST DEGREE MURD...
|21 hr
|Susan
|1
|Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13)
|22 hr
|Pierre
|101
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Jan 8
|RamapoU
|814
|Pennsylvania SPCA rescues more than 30 animals ...
|Jan 7
|Kymberlyn
|1
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Jan 6
|mee
|21
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC