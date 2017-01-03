With soda tax, school's now in session
"Are you so excited?" Lisa Martin asked her three-year-old daughter Rowan, as she led her down the hallway toward her classroom at SPIN Parkwood early learning center. "Yeah!," the little girl said, throwing her arms - slightly inhibited by her puffy coat - up and down and doing a little jump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George E. Norcross Influence with Courier Post
|3 min
|Pastor of Hope
|2
|Snyder Plaza ShopRite MOVING to Whitman Plaza (Aug '15)
|16 hr
|JimG
|11
|Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13)
|21 hr
|Mike
|100
|Do you like Homegirl chips or Homeboy chips? (Nov '08)
|Tue
|dawn5
|25
|Teresa Gaitan is trash
|Jan 1
|Fitus T Bluster
|6
|Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S...
|Dec 31
|kman10kman
|1
|Students heckle parents of Philadelphia teen ov... (Oct '12)
|Dec 30
|Orkneythepussy
|20
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC