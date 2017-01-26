With $500 million to spend, Council and Kenney administration clash over terms of Rebuild
It was a dramatic few months in City Hall, as City Council weighed Mayor Kenney's proposed tax on sugary drinks. Up next is a debate over the mechanics of Rebuild, a $500 million overhaul of the city's parks, recreation centers, and libraries that the soda tax will in part fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gloucester Township Mayor David Mayer raises Ma...
|11 hr
|Gloucester Township
|1
|Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08)
|23 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|71
|Study: Smoking May Help Treat Schizophrenia
|Fri
|Duck Fumfum
|8
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|Thu
|Abscam
|1
|Acme Markets to sell 10th & Reed store to condo... (Jan '12)
|Thu
|Leo Addimando
|25
|Towing Operator Has History Of Problems, Faces ... (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Jorge
|33
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Jan 25
|Pink Eye
|216
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC