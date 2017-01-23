Watch Sleater-Kinney cover the CCR classic "Fortunate Son" at the Women's March on Washington

At the hub of this weekend's Women's March in Washington DC, Planned Parenthood hosted an expansive benefit concert, with Sleater-Kinney sharing the headlining bill with The National . Sleater-Kinney brought something extra special to their set, with Planned Parenthood president Cecile Richards joining them onstage to perform the Vietnam-era staple "Fortunate Son" by Creedence Clearwater Revival.

