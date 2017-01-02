Watch members of Sleater-Kinney, Spoon and The Thermals pay tribute to George Michael and David B...
Iconic power trio Sleater-Kinney celebrated New Year's Eve with a gig in San Francisco with fellow Pacific Northwesterners The Thermals, and as part of the show, they paid tribute to two late greats that the music world lost in 2016. First, S-K itself did their version of George Michael 's "Faith," with guitarist Carrie Brownstein taking lead vocal as the crowd screamed in delight.
