Watch members of Sleater-Kinney, Spoo...

Watch members of Sleater-Kinney, Spoon and The Thermals pay tribute to George Michael and David B...

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WXPN-FM Philadelphia

Iconic power trio Sleater-Kinney celebrated New Year's Eve with a gig in San Francisco with fellow Pacific Northwesterners The Thermals, and as part of the show, they paid tribute to two late greats that the music world lost in 2016. First, S-K itself did their version of George Michael 's "Faith," with guitarist Carrie Brownstein taking lead vocal as the crowd screamed in delight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXPN-FM Philadelphia.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Teresa Gaitan is trash Sun Fitus T Bluster 6
News Some Philly Supermarkets Already Charging for S... Dec 31 kman10kman 1
News Students heckle parents of Philadelphia teen ov... (Oct '12) Dec 30 Orkneythepussy 20
News Alleged Delco Nostra leader waives preliminary ... (Nov '08) Dec 30 OPERATION GREYLORD 69
News Pregnant Woman Shot In Head Dies (Jun '08) Dec 29 A friend Kimberly H 120
Review: Bathroom Boyz (Sep '08) Dec 29 Tim 33
George E. Norcross back on Philly.com to retali... Dec 29 Tabitha 2
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iraq
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,538 • Total comments across all topics: 277,562,879

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC