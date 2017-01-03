Was man assaulted New Year's Day in South Philly because he's in the Army?12 minutes ago
Philadelphia Police are investigating an alleged New Year's Day assault in South Philadelphia in which relatives of a 19-year-old Army soldier claim he was beaten by a large group of men who made insulting comments about his service branch. Sgt. Eric Gripp, a police spokesman, said authorities have been unable to speak to the victim because he was at Jefferson University Hospital with a broken jaw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
