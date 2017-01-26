Was it a 'good deed' or a bribe? Farnese's trial over $6,000 payment begins
File photo: Pennsylvania State Senator Larry Farnese, who was indicted on a vote buying scheme on Tuesday, walks to a town hall meeting with the Center City Residents Association on Thursday, May 12, 2016 at Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel. Was the $6,000 he gave five years ago to help the daughter of a Democratic city committeewoman pay for a study-abroad trip a "good deed" for a deserving constituent or a bribe to buy her mother's support in Farnese's latest political campaign? "Don't let [the Justice Department] make this into something dirty," defense lawyer Mark Sheppard implored the panel of seven women and five men during his opening statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study: Smoking May Help Treat Schizophrenia
|1 hr
|Duck Fumfum
|4
|Towing Operator Has History Of Problems, Faces ... (Jul '08)
|11 hr
|Jorge
|33
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|22 hr
|Pink Eye
|216
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Porn Man
|822
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Philamom
|189
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Tue
|Opp
|22
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Jan 19
|Mark Squilla
|4
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC