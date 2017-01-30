Thousands protest Trump s travel ban at Philadelphia International Airport
Protesters gather outside the American Airlines arrival terminal at the Philadelphia International Airport to protest an executive order denying immigrants from seven Muslim-majority counties entry into the United States, recently signed by President Donald Trump.
