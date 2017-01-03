'There was no intent to murder. There...

'There was no intent to murder. There was no violence.' But he's been locked up 32 years.

NORMAN BRYANT was just 15 on Jan. 29, 1985, when he joined older brother Kenneth and a 14-year-old friend in a burglary of what they believed was an empty house in West Philadelphia. When Kenneth Bryant went upstairs, he found himself face to face with the occupant, Gertrude Jones, 82. He shoved her, then went back downstairs, never mentioning the run-in to the others.

