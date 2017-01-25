The original Garage in South Philadelphia
The tuxedos are rented and the cocktail dresses have been procured for this Friday's Black Tie Tailgate kickoff to the 2017 Philadelphia Auto Show, which runs through February 5th at the Convention Center. But now organizers are forced to address a new lawsuit filed by Garage , the popular bar with locations in South Philadelphia and Fishtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|10 hr
|Pink Eye
|216
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|15 hr
|Porn Man
|822
|Towing Operator Has History Of Problems, Faces ... (Jul '08)
|18 hr
|Philadelphia is t...
|32
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Philamom
|189
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Tue
|Opp
|22
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Jan 19
|Mark Squilla
|4
|Dietz and Watson being sued
|Jan 19
|Rip tide
|1
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC