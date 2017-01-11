The future home of I. Goldberg at 718 Chestnut St. | Photo: Sandy Smith
Nana Goldberg , owner of the legendary I. Goldberg Army-Navy store, knew her days at 13th and Chestnut might be numbered back in 2015 as a wave of retail redevelopment worked its way eastward from Broad Street. But she wasn't prepared to absorb a fourfold rent increase her landlord proposed to implement at the end of her lease this coming September.
