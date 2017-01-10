Ten Students From Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Named To All Star Music Program

Being named to The School District of Philadelphia's All-City Music Program is a great honor, and this year 10 members of the Philadelphia Youth Orchestra have competed and have received honors in the All-City Concerto Competition. ? ?The All-City Music Program is audition based and consists of a full symphonic orchestra, concert band, and choir and includes the top performing student musicians within The School District of Philadelphia.

