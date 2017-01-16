Teen slain in 'rape-murder fantasy' was friend toa

The smiles radiate from photos posted online by friends: Grace Packer sporting an impish grin as a toddler, floating happily in a pool as a young teen, leaning in to talk to a friend at her school lunch table. Teen slain in 'rape-murder fantasy' was friend to the lonely The smiles radiate from photos posted online by friends: Grace Packer sporting an impish grin as a toddler, floating happily in a pool as a young teen, leaning in to talk to a friend at her school lunch table.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.