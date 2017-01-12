Teachers in Philadelphia plan a Black Lives Matter week
A teachers' organization in Philadelphia is encouraging teachers to wear Black Lives Matter T-shirts and buttons and provide lessons on the movement every day for one week. The Caucus of Working Educators, a faction of the teachers union, is developing lessons plans and curriculum ideas for teachers of grades from kindergarten through high school for the week of Jan. 23. The plans, distilled from the movement's 13 guiding principles, such as embracing diversity and globalism, will be available online , organizers said Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|2 hr
|Smart Alec
|816
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Thu
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|George E. Norcross - A Hellish Nightmare
|Thu
|Pastor
|2
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Thu
|Amy Guttrman
|3
|George E. Norcross III loses Inquire to Lewis Katz
|Thu
|Pastor
|1
|Loan
|Wed
|DDP I live west p...
|1
|Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13)
|Wed
|DDP I live west p...
|109
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC