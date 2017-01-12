Teachers in Philadelphia plan a Black...

Teachers in Philadelphia plan a Black Lives Matter week

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A teachers' organization in Philadelphia is encouraging teachers to wear Black Lives Matter T-shirts and buttons and provide lessons on the movement every day for one week. The Caucus of Working Educators, a faction of the teachers union, is developing lessons plans and curriculum ideas for teachers of grades from kindergarten through high school for the week of Jan. 23. The plans, distilled from the movement's 13 guiding principles, such as embracing diversity and globalism, will be available online , organizers said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 2 hr Smart Alec 816
Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ... Thu Recall Mayor Davi... 1
George E. Norcross - A Hellish Nightmare Thu Pastor 2
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Thu Amy Guttrman 3
George E. Norcross III loses Inquire to Lewis Katz Thu Pastor 1
Loan Wed DDP I live west p... 1
Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13) Wed DDP I live west p... 109
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,924 • Total comments across all topics: 277,897,353

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC