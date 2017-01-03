Suit against Uber claims driver attac...

Suit against Uber claims driver attacked a passenger in Philly

10 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

A Cherry Hill man is suing Uber, claiming that a driver he hailed with the company's app threw him from a car and beat him when he asked to be taken from Philadelphia to his home in New Jersey. The complaint appears to be the first of its kind in Philadelphia since November, when the Pennsylvania legislature legalized ride-hailing apps in the city.

