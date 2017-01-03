Suburban Philly Dem pushes for Pa. de...

Suburban Philly Dem pushes for Pa. death penalty repeal: Tuesday Morning Coffee

In co-sponsorship memo to be circulated this week, state Sen. Daylin Leach, D-Montgomery , makes two arguments in favor of erasing capital punishment from the books - one of which may well find favor as lawmakers try to close a looming state budget deficit. Asking his colleagues to put aside their views on the morality of executions, Leach argues that it's important to remember that "the death penalty, at its core, is just another government program."

