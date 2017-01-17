Stake in Center City's Wanamaker building sold for $114 million
Dallas-based TIER REIT has sold most of its stake in Philadelphia's Wanamaker building at 13th and Market Streets for about $114 million, the company said in a release on Wednesday. The company's interest in the approximately 1.4-million square-foot property, which accommodates a Macy's department store and office space, was acquired by Philadelphia-based Rubenstein Partners, according to a person with knowledge of the transaction but not authorized to discuss it publicly.
