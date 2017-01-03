Sprague, former Pa. justices drop challenge to retirement age referendum

After months of pursuing legal challenges, two former Supreme Court justices and Philadelphia attorney Richard Sprague will not appeal a judge's decision to dismiss their suit that sought to declare unconstitutional a November ballot referendum that raised the state's judicial retirement age to 75, Sprague's firm announced Friday. Sprague, former Justices Ronald D. Castille and Stephen Zappala Jr., and others had argued that the question's wording was changed at the eleventh hour by the Republican-controlled legislature to trick voters into approving the question.

