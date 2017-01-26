Some PHL detainees released: ACLU expects Feb. hearing on challenge to Trump's immigration order
Michael Matza, an Inquirer staff writer since 1986, spent six years in Jerusalem as the paper's Middle East bureau chief. He wrote extensively about the Arab-Israeli conflict and run-up to the Iraq War.
