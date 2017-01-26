Some Philly-area colleges warn agains...

Some Philly-area colleges warn against travel after Trump executive order

Read more: Philly.com

Pennsylvania State University president Eric Barron spoke out Sunday against President Trump's executive order banning certain refugees and immigrants from entering the country, saying "the problems that are surfacing with the order are clear," and asking that it "be ended as soon as possible." "The best part of Penn State is our people - no matter what country they may call home," Barron said in a statement .

