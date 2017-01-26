Smerconish: After the march, all aboard the Peace Train

A Philadelphia lawyer turned political commentator, Michael Smerconish is a nationally syndicated radio host, best-selling author and weekly contributing columnist to The Philadelphia Inquirer's Sunday Currents section. The Michael Smerconish Program is heard exclusively on SiriusXM - POTUS Channel 124 from 9a12p ET - reairing again 6-9p ET.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.