Sinkhole Swallows Front Yards in Pennsylvania Town
A 30-foot-wide sinkhole has swallowed the front yards of two homes and part of a road in Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania. A chopper for ABC's Philadelphia station WPVI-TV captured aerial video of a white pick-up truck dangling at the sinkhole's edge, as well as a tree and pieces of asphalt inside the sinkhole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KKIQ-FM Pleasanton.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Study: Smoking May Help Treat Schizophrenia
|31 min
|Very Interesting
|1
|Towing Operator Has History Of Problems, Faces ... (Jul '08)
|6 hr
|Jorge
|33
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|17 hr
|Pink Eye
|216
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|23 hr
|Porn Man
|822
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Philamom
|189
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|Tue
|Opp
|22
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Jan 19
|Mark Squilla
|4
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC