Sinkhole Swallows Front Yards in Pennsylvania Town

A 30-foot-wide sinkhole has swallowed the front yards of two homes and part of a road in Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania. A chopper for ABC's Philadelphia station WPVI-TV captured aerial video of a white pick-up truck dangling at the sinkhole's edge, as well as a tree and pieces of asphalt inside the sinkhole.

