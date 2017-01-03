SAP to Add Nearly 400 Jobs in Pennsyl...

SAP to Add Nearly 400 Jobs in Pennsylvania

Global enterprise software company SAP will add nearly 400 jobs in Pennsylvania over the next three years, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday, and 150 of those high-wage jobs are coming to the Philadelphia region. The positions are coming to SAP's U.S. headquarters in Newtown Township as well as a $72.2 million expansion to SAP's footprint in Pittsburgh, where it will hire 242, for a total of 392 statewide.

