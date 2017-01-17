Salvation Army ends defense in collapse trial
The Salvation Army ended its defense Friday in the Philadelphia civil trial stemming from the deadly 2013 Center City building collapse that crushed the charity's thrift store. Friday's trial session marked the end of 14 weeks of testimony and saw the defense cases spin almost to conclusion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|9 hr
|Open to whatever
|214
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Jan 19
|Mark Squilla
|4
|Dietz and Watson being sued
|Jan 19
|Rip tide
|1
|Review: Supreme Auto Service (Nov '15)
|Jan 18
|Scrote
|4
|Loan
|Jan 18
|Scrote
|2
|Anthony E McDonald (Tony) wanted for first degr...
|Jan 18
|Susan
|1
|Judge Jerome Simandle Ignores Human and Civil r...
|Jan 18
|Andy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC