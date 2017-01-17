Reps. Evans, Boyle, Brady indicate they will boycott Trump's inauguration
Three Philadelphia Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives have said they will not attend President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration Friday. U.S. Rep. Dwight Evans on Monday morning posted on Twitter that he would follow the lead of U.S. Rep. John Lewis, the civil rights leader and Democratic congressman from Georgia, and boycott the event.
