Protests expected to cause delays in Philadelphia Friday, Saturday
Philadelphia Police say they are aware of several planned protests, demonstrations and marches, scheduled throughout the city as President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office Friday, January 20. Philadelphia Police say they are aware of several planned protests, demonstrations and marches, scheduled throughout the city as President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office Friday, January 20. PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police say they are aware of several planned protests, demonstrations and marches, scheduled throughout the city as President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office Friday, January 20. Protests are expected to begin in Philadelphia as early as noon Friday, and others are expected to take place on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|4 min
|Open to whatever
|214
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Thu
|Mark Squilla
|4
|Dietz and Watson being sued
|Thu
|Rip tide
|1
|Review: Supreme Auto Service (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Scrote
|4
|Loan
|Wed
|Scrote
|2
|Anthony E McDonald (Tony) wanted for first degr...
|Wed
|Susan
|1
|Judge Jerome Simandle Ignores Human and Civil r...
|Jan 18
|Andy
|3
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC