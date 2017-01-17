Protests expected to cause delays in Philadelphia Friday, Saturday

Philadelphia Police say they are aware of several planned protests, demonstrations and marches, scheduled throughout the city as President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office Friday, January 20. Philadelphia Police say they are aware of several planned protests, demonstrations and marches, scheduled throughout the city as President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office Friday, January 20. PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia Police say they are aware of several planned protests, demonstrations and marches, scheduled throughout the city as President-elect Donald Trump takes the oath of office Friday, January 20. Protests are expected to begin in Philadelphia as early as noon Friday, and others are expected to take place on Saturday.

