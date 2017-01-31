Praxis Dialogues: Preservation and the public good
Learn about the conditions that led to Frank Furness' most incredible masterworks, including the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts seen here, on Wednesday. On February 28, PennPraxis and PlanPhilly will host another Praxis Dialogues , the third in a series of public conversations about the notion of "the public good" in design practice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PlanPhilly.
Add your comments below
