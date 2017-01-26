Pols on the Street: Special Elections Getting to Be the Norm in Philadelphia
Special elections are becoming the norm for a Philadelphia electorate repeatedly called on to vote on filling seats that have become vacant before politicians' terms expire. The latest is the 197th Legislative Dist.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philadelphia Public Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|George Norcross and Angelo Errichetti
|3 hr
|Abscam
|1
|Study: Smoking May Help Treat Schizophrenia
|7 hr
|TruthBeTold
|5
|Acme Markets to sell 10th & Reed store to condo... (Jan '12)
|10 hr
|Leo Addimando
|25
|Towing Operator Has History Of Problems, Faces ... (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Jorge
|33
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Wed
|Pink Eye
|216
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Porn Man
|822
|Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16)
|Tue
|Philamom
|189
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC