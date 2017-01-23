Police: Man, shot, killed in Hunting ...

Police: Man, shot, killed in Hunting Park

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: MyFoxPhilly

Philadelphia police say a man was shot and killed on the 500 block of W. Luray Street in Hunting Park. According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot once in the left side of the chest and once in the left arm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxPhilly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) 57 min Pink Eye 216
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 6 hr Porn Man 822
News Towing Operator Has History Of Problems, Faces ... (Jul '08) 9 hr Philadelphia is t... 32
Philly Harm Reduction V (Apr '16) 14 hr Philamom 189
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) Tue Opp 22
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Jan 19 Mark Squilla 4
Dietz and Watson being sued Jan 19 Rip tide 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,586 • Total comments across all topics: 278,239,780

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC