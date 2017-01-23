Police: Man, shot, killed in Hunting Park
Philadelphia police say a man was shot and killed on the 500 block of W. Luray Street in Hunting Park. According to police, a 31-year-old man was shot once in the left side of the chest and once in the left arm.
