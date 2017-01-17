Police ID man, 29, shot dead Sunday in W. Philly
Julie Shaw works on the Real Time News Desk for the Inquirer and the Daily News. During her 10-plus years at both papers, she has covered the courts, crime, immigration, and census stories.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|6 hr
|Leo Addimando
|4
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|Mon
|syxbysyx
|817
|Mayor Dave Mayer makes History raising Highest ...
|Jan 12
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|George E. Norcross - A Hellish Nightmare
|Jan 12
|Pastor
|2
|George E. Norcross III loses Inquire to Lewis Katz
|Jan 12
|Pastor
|1
|Loan
|Jan 11
|DDP I live west p...
|1
|Loanshark or street loan needed in or around Ph... (Apr '13)
|Jan 11
|DDP I live west p...
|109
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC