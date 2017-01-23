Philly Women's March organizer: More ...

Philly Women's March organizer: More to come

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Most days, Emily Cooper Morse busies herself worrying about supply logistics for her employer, a large Center City-based chemicals company. That and her three children, twin sons, 5, and a 7-year-old daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 8 min Toesucker 820
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) Sat Open to whatever 214
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Jan 19 Mark Squilla 4
Dietz and Watson being sued Jan 19 Rip tide 1
Review: Supreme Auto Service (Nov '15) Jan 18 Scrote 4
Loan Jan 18 Scrote 2
Anthony E McDonald (Tony) wanted for first degr... Jan 18 Susan 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,816 • Total comments across all topics: 278,182,666

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC