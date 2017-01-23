Philly pizza deliveryman wounded in shootout
A 36-year-old pizza deliveryman was wounded in a shootout that came after he was ambushed at an abandoned house Monday night in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia. The victim was trying to deliver pizza at an address in the 5300 block of Yocum Street shortly after 7 p.m. when several males ran out and one put a gun to his head and announced a robbery, said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Philadelphia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|Opp
|22
|Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08)
|19 hr
|Toesucker
|820
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Jan 21
|Open to whatever
|214
|ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall!
|Jan 19
|Mark Squilla
|4
|Dietz and Watson being sued
|Jan 19
|Rip tide
|1
|Review: Supreme Auto Service (Nov '15)
|Jan 18
|Scrote
|4
|Loan
|Jan 18
|Scrote
|2
Find what you want!
Search Philadelphia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC