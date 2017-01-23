Philly pizza deliveryman wounded in shootout

A 36-year-old pizza deliveryman was wounded in a shootout that came after he was ambushed at an abandoned house Monday night in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia. The victim was trying to deliver pizza at an address in the 5300 block of Yocum Street shortly after 7 p.m. when several males ran out and one put a gun to his head and announced a robbery, said Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.