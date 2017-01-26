Philly mayor named co-chair of new Ma...

Philly mayor named co-chair of new Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination Coalition

17 hrs ago Read more: Philadelphia Gay News

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney is among eight Pennsylvania mayors involved in a coalition fighting against LGBT discrimination and one of four nationwide to lead the organization. The Mayors Against LGBT Discrimination Coalition is comprised of municipal leaders dedicated to securing nondiscrimination protections for everyone, including LGBT individuals at all government levels.

