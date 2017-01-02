Philadelphia to Pittsburgh: A moving trend
Bred in the Philadelphia suburbs, Jake Sam crossed to the opposite end of the state to attend college, knowing little about this area but for the passion of Steelers Nation. Five years later, he's an Eagles fan with a University of Pittsburgh degree, a job with Steeltown Entertainment, a residence on the South Side and ample appreciation for Pittsburghers and their city.
