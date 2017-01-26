Philadelphia Prepares for Sanctuary C...

Philadelphia Prepares for Sanctuary City Battle

NBC Philadelphia

In addition to federal pressure to reverse Philly's sanctuary city policy, Pa. Rep. Martina White is preparing to re-introduce a bill that would punish the city for protecting undocumented immigrants Paula Meninato holds a sign protesting U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Philadelphia's 30th Street Station on Jan. 27, 2017.

