Philadelphia police investigating videos of officer fighting

Police in Philadelphia are looking into two videos recently posted on social media that depict an officer fighting a teenage girl while breaking up brawl on the city's southwest side. Officers were dispatched to the intersection of 54th Street and Springfield Avenue just before 4 p.m. Monday after two families reportedly gathered at the location to fight.

