Philadelphia mob movies to watch

Philadelphia mob movies to watch

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

James Marsden stars in this 2006 film about a mob war in South Philadelphia . Marsden plays the son of a hitman who gets sucked back into the mob life after being recruited by the FBI to be a mole.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Thu Mark Squilla 4
Dietz and Watson being sued Thu Rip tide 1
Review: Supreme Auto Service (Nov '15) Wed Scrote 4
Loan Wed Scrote 2
Anthony E McDonald (Tony) wanted for first degr... Wed Susan 1
Judge Jerome Simandle Ignores Human and Civil r... Jan 18 Andy 3
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) Jan 16 syxbysyx 817
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,592 • Total comments across all topics: 278,109,075

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC