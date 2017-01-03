Philadelphia launches pre-K program funded by soda tax
Eric Grant takes his three-year-old daughter Makayla to preschool in Philadelphia, Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. Thousands of Philadelphia toddlers are starting 2017 in a city pre-kindergarten program, launched this week alongside a new sugary beverage tax created to fund it.
