Philadelphia launches pre-K program funded by soda tax
Thousands of Philadelphia toddlers have started 2017 in a citywide pre-kindergarten program as a new sugary beverage tax created to fund it hit store shelves. The city launched the pre-K program this week with more than 2,000 children enrolled at 90 locations.
