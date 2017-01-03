Philadelphia launches pre-K program f...

Philadelphia launches pre-K program funded by soda tax

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Thousands of Philadelphia toddlers have started 2017 in a citywide pre-kindergarten program as a new sugary beverage tax created to fund it hit store shelves. The city launched the pre-K program this week with more than 2,000 children enrolled at 90 locations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Berkheimer Tax Associates, WTF? (Sep '13) 26 min mee 21
News Michelle Grossman - About NBC 10 News Story - W... (Mar '08) 4 hr Tony G 821
ACME Markets CHEATS shoppers 8 hr Joe sheridan 1
Gloucester Township Mayor Dave Mayer makes Hist... 14 hr Leaving NJ 1
George Norcross Wikileaks 23 hr George 1
George E. Norcross Influences Judges Thu Pam 1
Philadelphia is corrupt. Thu Philadelphia is t... 1
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,033 • Total comments across all topics: 277,673,872

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC