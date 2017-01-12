Philadelphia Cab Driver Shot 13 Times
A Philadelphia taxi cab driver is in critical condition after being shot 13 times overnight and police are still searching for the shooter. According to Philadelphia Taxi Cab, the 56-year-old cab driver was dispatched to pick up a man at 42nd and Brooklyn Street Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
