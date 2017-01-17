Philadelphia area reacts to President...

Philadelphia area reacts to President Trump: 'Embrace him'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Philly.com

Echoes of President Trump's inauguration Friday reverberated up I-95, through South Jersey, rural Pennsylvania, and into urban Philadelphia, a mostly Democratic city with a large, diverse population as a sanctuary city. More than a few refused to watch the swearing in.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Philadelphia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12) 4 hr Open to whatever 214
ACME Markets to dump Society Hill store afterall! Thu Mark Squilla 4
Dietz and Watson being sued Thu Rip tide 1
Review: Supreme Auto Service (Nov '15) Wed Scrote 4
Loan Wed Scrote 2
Anthony E McDonald (Tony) wanted for first degr... Wed Susan 1
Judge Jerome Simandle Ignores Human and Civil r... Jan 18 Andy 3
See all Philadelphia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Philadelphia Forum Now

Philadelphia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Philadelphia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Philadelphia, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,054 • Total comments across all topics: 278,119,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC