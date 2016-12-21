Pennsylvania Turnpike continues new y...

Pennsylvania Turnpike continues new year rate hike tradition

ASSOCIATED PRESS FILE Starting Sunday trips on the Pennsylvania Turnpike will cost drivers more. The most common toll - a trip between two interchanges - will cost about 8.3 percent more, rising from $1.80 to $1.95.

