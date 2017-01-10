PennDOT gives 13 bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure projects in Greater Philadelphia $9.3M
PennDOT announced the award of $33 million in federal grants to fund 51 transportation projects primarily aimed at initiatives improving pedestrian and bicycle infrastructure. Southeastern Pennsylvania won 13 of those federal Transportation Alternatives Program grants, totaling $9.3 million to extend trails, build sidewalks, and upgrade bike lanes.
