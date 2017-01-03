Pedestrian Nearly Hit by Wrong-Way Motorist, Shoots Driver
This is one of two crime scenes from a shooting that landed a wrong-way driver in the hospital on Friday evening, Jan. 6, 2017. A man who drove the wrong-way down a one-way street in Philadelphia Friday night is nursing gunshot wounds in a Center City hospital after a pedestrian shot him, police said.
